Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Decreases By 33.9%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 306,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of GNE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,490. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

