Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Decreases By 26.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

