Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Drops By 29.1%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter worth about $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HBT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.