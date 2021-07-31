Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rises By 52.9%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 278,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,654. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $912.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

