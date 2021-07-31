Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Declines By 59.8%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 863,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,611. IG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

