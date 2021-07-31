Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Declines By 33.4%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 346,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 48,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,757. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intevac by 93.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intevac by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intevac by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

