Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Increases By 42.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of PRFZ traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $191.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
