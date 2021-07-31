Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Increases By 87.8%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

