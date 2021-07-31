Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Drops By 44.5%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $116,155,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $105,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $43.97. 590,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.