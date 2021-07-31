Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Rises By 133.2%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the June 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

OTCMKTS MRVGF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16. Mirvac Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

