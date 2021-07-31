Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Rises By 110.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PRKA opened at $0.83 on Friday. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

