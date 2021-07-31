Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Expands By 39.3%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.2 days.

Pason Systems stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 7,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

