Short Interest in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Grows By 49.4%

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 743,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $64,754,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after acquiring an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 392,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.