Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Rises By 47.1%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 897,200 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ SPI opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

