Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Rises By 48.0%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SUMR stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Summer Infant news, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

