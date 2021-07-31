Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Expands By 132.8%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the June 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

