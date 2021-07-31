Short Interest in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Declines By 60.1%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 13,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

