Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $366,991.74 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $366,991.74 and approximately $866,233.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00100477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00126252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.93 or 1.00400483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00812364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,075,910 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.