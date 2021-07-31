Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of SSTK opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 74.1% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

