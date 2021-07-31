Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $116.00 at Truist Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Shutterstock by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.