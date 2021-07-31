Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 44.1% in July

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.