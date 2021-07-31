Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 44.1% in July

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
