Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $33.06 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

