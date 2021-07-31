Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.