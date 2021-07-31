Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 728.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

