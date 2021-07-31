Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

EPD stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

