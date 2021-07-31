Sierra Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $124.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

