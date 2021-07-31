Sierra Capital LLC Takes $74,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.