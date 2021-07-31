Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PHPPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$26.76 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94. Signify has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

