Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 2.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

