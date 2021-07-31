Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 54.5% in July

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

SLN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

