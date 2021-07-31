Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Silgan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Silgan by 20.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

