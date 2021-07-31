Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Silgan updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Silgan stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Silgan alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.