Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

SLAB opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

