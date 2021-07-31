Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

