Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

