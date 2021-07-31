Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of SAMG opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.