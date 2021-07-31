Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 14,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384. The firm has a market cap of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

