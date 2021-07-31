Simmons First National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.