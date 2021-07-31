Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSD opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.