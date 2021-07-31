Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sino Agro Food stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.