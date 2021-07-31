Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sino Agro Food stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.
About Sino Agro Food
