Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.