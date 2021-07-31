SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 11704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SITE Centers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 419,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SITE Centers by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.