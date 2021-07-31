SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.