Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

