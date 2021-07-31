Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $12.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

