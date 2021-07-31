Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.57.

SWKS stock traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

