Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07), reports.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.