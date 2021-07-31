Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07), Zacks reports.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

