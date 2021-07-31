SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

