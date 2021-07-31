Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SMFKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

SMFKY opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

