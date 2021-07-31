Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $217.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,933 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

